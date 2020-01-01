Wargame Oriented Podcasts Ranked by iTunes Ratings

I pulled the data from iTunes. Includes Board Wargames and Board Wargame related podcasts. Sure some aren’t publishing any more or frequently but if they are available, I ranked them. Let me know what I missed.

Sort is highest ranking first and number of rankings second. Start the new year by sharing the love and rating your favorite pod cast!

5.0 – History on the Table – 6 Ratings

5.0 – the Mary and Tom Show – 5 Ratings

5.0 – “Mentioned In Dispatches” with the Armchair Dragoons – 4 Ratings

5.0 – Seven Questions – 2 Ratings

4.9 – Harold on Games – 69 Ratings

4.9 – The 2 Half-Squads – 54 Ratings

4.9 – Rally in the Valley – 37 Ratings

4.9 – Guns Dice and Butter – 29 Ratings

4.9 – Wild Weasel – 27 Ratings

4.9 – Wargames, Soldiers and Strategy – 14 Ratings

4.8 – Advance After Combat – 50 Ratings

4.8 – I’ve Been Diced – 29 Ratings

4.8 – The Veteran Gamer – 17 Ratings

4.8 – Chance of Gaming – 6 Ratings

4.7 – Low Player Count – 48 Ratings

4.6 – Wargames to Go – 25 Ratings

4.6 – Wargaming Recon – 18 Ratings

4.4 – 1 Player Podcast – 23 Ratings