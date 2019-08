Podcast #21 Gen Con INsurgency and an interview with designer Brian Train (2 parts)

PODCAST LINKS

SUMMARY

This podcast is composed of 2 parts. Part 1 is a discussion of my experience at Gen Con and the Insurgency IN INdianapolis. Part 2 is an interview with insurgency expert, game designer and pantzuka inventor, Brian Train. This will be part 1 of that interview.

Gen Con

Gen Con INsurgency IN INdianapolis

BRIAN’S INSPIRING 5 6 7 INSURGENCY GAMES

National Liberation Front

Minuteman: The Second American Revolution

Plot to Assassinate Hitler

Vietnam 1965-1975

South Africa

Nicaragua

TITO

GAMES

Central America

Nights of Fire

Days of Ire

Finnish Civil War (Paper Wars Magazine)

Tupamaro

Chile 73

Strike for Berlin

The Brief Border Wars Quad

The Soccer War (1969)

Turkish Invasion of Cyprus (1974)

China / Vietnam (1974)

The Second Lebanon War (2006)

The District Commander System

Algeria (1959)

Vietnam (1969)

Afghanistan

Maracas

Caudeal (Venezuela)

Thunder Out of China (COIN)

Ukrainian Crisis

The Little War

Colonial Twilight

A Distant Plain

